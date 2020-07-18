All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated June 29 2020 at 2:40 PM

13832 Siena Loop

13832 Siena Loop · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2017242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13832 Siena Loop, Manatee County, FL 34202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,890

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3052 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Maintenance-free Rental or Rent-to-Own 3BR/2Bath+Den Water View Home!
This maintenance-free LWR CC home sits on a quiet, private lot, w/gorgeous water view & many distinctive attributes. This 2/2, + den (or 3rd BR) Neal built home was one of the most sought-after models of its time. Impressive w/it's upgraded courtyard garage & grand double door entry, you will step inside to soaring 12-foot ceilings...a real showstopper. This home draws you in w/ it's captivating view & expansive great room, not to mention the stunning hardwood flooring that flows throughout the home. Notable features include large windows, 8’ tall doors, recessed lighting, custom guest bath vanity w/walk-in shower, generous den/office that can be a 3rd BR w/closet, fully pocketing triple sliders creating amazing indoor/outdoor space, 30' covered lanai & hurricane film on all glass. The island kitchen is open & inviting w/formal & casual dining areas, updated wood cabinetry, granite countertops & lg. pantry; the spacious owners' retreat has two walk-in closets, French doors to the patio, while the bath offers double vanities, garden tub & walk-in shower. Recent updates include new water heater 2015, new AC 2017 w/warranty, freshly painted interior, power washed exterior, updated decorative lighting & fans, showers re-grouted/sealed & painted garage floor. This pristine home has been well-maintained, offering a great location, peaceful, lake view & room for a pool; has great bones for someone to take it to the next level. LWR CC offers lots of amenities including golf, tennis, athletic center, aquatics center & dining.
We have dozens of pet friendly, Rental and Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All our homes can be Rented, Purchased, or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.
Listing courtesy of BEX REALTY, LLC
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13832 Siena Loop have any available units?
13832 Siena Loop has a unit available for $2,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13832 Siena Loop have?
Some of 13832 Siena Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13832 Siena Loop currently offering any rent specials?
13832 Siena Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13832 Siena Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 13832 Siena Loop is pet friendly.
Does 13832 Siena Loop offer parking?
Yes, 13832 Siena Loop offers parking.
Does 13832 Siena Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13832 Siena Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13832 Siena Loop have a pool?
Yes, 13832 Siena Loop has a pool.
Does 13832 Siena Loop have accessible units?
No, 13832 Siena Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 13832 Siena Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 13832 Siena Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13832 Siena Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13832 Siena Loop has units with air conditioning.
