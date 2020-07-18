13832 Siena Loop

Amenities

Maintenance-free Rental or Rent-to-Own 3BR/2Bath+Den Water View Home!

This maintenance-free LWR CC home sits on a quiet, private lot, w/gorgeous water view & many distinctive attributes. This 2/2, + den (or 3rd BR) Neal built home was one of the most sought-after models of its time. Impressive w/it's upgraded courtyard garage & grand double door entry, you will step inside to soaring 12-foot ceilings...a real showstopper. This home draws you in w/ it's captivating view & expansive great room, not to mention the stunning hardwood flooring that flows throughout the home. Notable features include large windows, 8’ tall doors, recessed lighting, custom guest bath vanity w/walk-in shower, generous den/office that can be a 3rd BR w/closet, fully pocketing triple sliders creating amazing indoor/outdoor space, 30' covered lanai & hurricane film on all glass. The island kitchen is open & inviting w/formal & casual dining areas, updated wood cabinetry, granite countertops & lg. pantry; the spacious owners' retreat has two walk-in closets, French doors to the patio, while the bath offers double vanities, garden tub & walk-in shower. Recent updates include new water heater 2015, new AC 2017 w/warranty, freshly painted interior, power washed exterior, updated decorative lighting & fans, showers re-grouted/sealed & painted garage floor. This pristine home has been well-maintained, offering a great location, peaceful, lake view & room for a pool; has great bones for someone to take it to the next level. LWR CC offers lots of amenities including golf, tennis, athletic center, aquatics center & dining.

We have dozens of pet friendly, Rental and Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All our homes can be Rented, Purchased, or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

