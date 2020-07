13507 MESSINA LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool yoga tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub tennis court yoga

DON'T WAIT TO RESERVE THIS BRAND NEW GARDEN CONDO, 1956 SF, FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH ONE CAR GARAGE, ON THE 8TH HOLE GREEN IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF ESPLANADE. TASTEFULLY DECORATED 2 BEDROOM WITH COURTYARD OFF GUEST BEDROOM, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, COZY LANAI WITH CORNER DISAPPEARING SLIDERS THAT OPEN UP TO THE WARM FLORIDA WINTER. THEN THERE ARE THE OUTSTANDING AMENITIES IN ESPLANADE~~~A NEW CULINARY CENTER, A WELLNESS CENTER WITH SPECIALTY CLASSES, PILATES, YOGA, ZUMBA, A SPA, TIKI BAR, RESORT STYLE POOL, PICKLE BALL, TENNIS, THE LIST GOES ON. YOU CAN KEEP BUSY OR JUST RELAX AT OUR BEAUTIFUL PRISTINE BEACHES. NO PETS ALLOWED AND A NON SMOKING UNIT. CALL OR EMAIL TODAY FOR AVAILABILITY. THIS CONDO IS ALSO LISTED FOR SALE MLS#A4459813. THIS IS A POPULAR SEASONAL RENTAL.