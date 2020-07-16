1302 85TH STREET COURT NW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

This lovely 3 BR/2 BA home is all about charm, elegance and comfort. From the lofty king bed in the master bedroom to the comfortable leather living and family room furniture as well as the beautiful screened in solar heated pool. You will have no problem leaving your cares behind and enjoying this vacation home! We haven't even mentioned its proximity to the beaches of Anna Maria Island yet...6.4 miles! This neighborhood is also close to Robinson Preserve and Desoto Memorial where you can find an abundance of walking trails. Wonderfully quiet, yet conveniently close to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, etc. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. As with all of our properties, WIFI is included. 1 week minimum stay required. (Note: The garage is unavailable for tenant use.)



Dec 1-April 30 $3400 per month/$1200 per week



May 1-Nov 30 $2300 per month/$1000 per week



Prices based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($250) , Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.