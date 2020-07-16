All apartments in Manatee County
Manatee County, FL
1302 85TH STREET COURT NW
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

1302 85TH STREET COURT NW

1302 85th Street Court Northwest · (941) 727-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1302 85th Street Court Northwest, Manatee County, FL 34209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1787 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This lovely 3 BR/2 BA home is all about charm, elegance and comfort. From the lofty king bed in the master bedroom to the comfortable leather living and family room furniture as well as the beautiful screened in solar heated pool. You will have no problem leaving your cares behind and enjoying this vacation home! We haven't even mentioned its proximity to the beaches of Anna Maria Island yet...6.4 miles! This neighborhood is also close to Robinson Preserve and Desoto Memorial where you can find an abundance of walking trails. Wonderfully quiet, yet conveniently close to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, etc. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. As with all of our properties, WIFI is included. 1 week minimum stay required. (Note: The garage is unavailable for tenant use.)

Dec 1-April 30 $3400 per month/$1200 per week

May 1-Nov 30 $2300 per month/$1000 per week

Prices based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($250) , Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 85TH STREET COURT NW have any available units?
1302 85TH STREET COURT NW has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1302 85TH STREET COURT NW have?
Some of 1302 85TH STREET COURT NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 85TH STREET COURT NW currently offering any rent specials?
1302 85TH STREET COURT NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 85TH STREET COURT NW pet-friendly?
No, 1302 85TH STREET COURT NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 1302 85TH STREET COURT NW offer parking?
Yes, 1302 85TH STREET COURT NW offers parking.
Does 1302 85TH STREET COURT NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 85TH STREET COURT NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 85TH STREET COURT NW have a pool?
Yes, 1302 85TH STREET COURT NW has a pool.
Does 1302 85TH STREET COURT NW have accessible units?
No, 1302 85TH STREET COURT NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 85TH STREET COURT NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 85TH STREET COURT NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 85TH STREET COURT NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 85TH STREET COURT NW does not have units with air conditioning.
