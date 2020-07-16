All apartments in Manatee County
12810 KITE DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

12810 KITE DRIVE

12810 Kite Drive · (888) 534-1116
Location

12810 Kite Drive, Manatee County, FL 34212

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2417 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
This is a Seasonal Rental. NO PETS Meticulously clean, turn key furnished house with heated pool and spa. Shows like a model home overlooking pond with preserve view. King size master bedroom, queen and two twins guest bedrooms, plus a den. Formal dining room, great room, kitchen with breakfast bar, dining area and planning desk. Kitchen nook has aquarium window overlooking the pool and preserve. Oversized lanai, heated pool with pebble rock finish. Quiet family neighborhood, gated with community playground. THREE MONTH MINIMUM In Season rate $4000. Dec-Apr Off Season rate $3300 May-Nov Cable and utilities over $100. per month will be billed to tenant and payable upon receipt of invoice. Available April-November 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12810 KITE DRIVE have any available units?
12810 KITE DRIVE has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12810 KITE DRIVE have?
Some of 12810 KITE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12810 KITE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12810 KITE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12810 KITE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12810 KITE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 12810 KITE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12810 KITE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12810 KITE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12810 KITE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12810 KITE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12810 KITE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12810 KITE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12810 KITE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12810 KITE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12810 KITE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12810 KITE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12810 KITE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
