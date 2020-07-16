All apartments in Manatee County
1004 77TH STREET COURT NW
1004 77TH STREET COURT NW

1004 77th Street Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1004 77th Street Court Northwest, Manatee County, FL 34209

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy the 2020 off Season in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath NW Bradenton Pool home situated on a canal waterway. Enjoy your morning coffee while watching the birds frolic and mullet jumping. This home has recently been updated with brand new appliances in the kitchen along with new carpet in all 3 bedrooms. Fresh inside paint, newer A/C, roof and exterior paint all within a few years. Fully furnished with kingsize bed in the master, queen size bed and 2 twins in the secondary bedrooms. 2 car garage for your use and convenience. Close to Anna Maria Island, Robinson Preserve, shopping, restaurants, and much more. Minimum stay during season (Jan.,-March) is 2 months. Other times a month to month will be considered. $3000 per month Jan., - March based on 2 person Occupants and subject to additional rental fees for additional occupants. Rates shown are base rents including utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, sales/resort taxes and pet fees if approved pet by owner. Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received and application initiated. CURRENTLY Available Aug-Nov., at $2000 per month, Dec 2020 is $2500
Already rented for 2021 season Jan-March.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

