1004 77TH STREET COURT NW

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Enjoy the 2020 off Season in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath NW Bradenton Pool home situated on a canal waterway. Enjoy your morning coffee while watching the birds frolic and mullet jumping. This home has recently been updated with brand new appliances in the kitchen along with new carpet in all 3 bedrooms. Fresh inside paint, newer A/C, roof and exterior paint all within a few years. Fully furnished with kingsize bed in the master, queen size bed and 2 twins in the secondary bedrooms. 2 car garage for your use and convenience. Close to Anna Maria Island, Robinson Preserve, shopping, restaurants, and much more. Minimum stay during season (Jan.,-March) is 2 months. Other times a month to month will be considered. $3000 per month Jan., - March based on 2 person Occupants and subject to additional rental fees for additional occupants. Rates shown are base rents including utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, sales/resort taxes and pet fees if approved pet by owner. Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received and application initiated. CURRENTLY Available Aug-Nov., at $2000 per month, Dec 2020 is $2500

Already rented for 2021 season Jan-March.