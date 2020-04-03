All apartments in Manasota Key
Manasota Key, FL
2795 N BEACH ROAD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

2795 N BEACH ROAD

2795 North Beach Road · (941) 468-1964
Location

2795 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL 34223

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1529 sqft

Amenities

Less than .5 mile stroll to the warm sand and blue waters of Englewood Beach, this Manasota Key home provides the perfect backdrop for your escape to paradise. Let the healing smell of the salt air and the soothing sounds of the ocean lead you to your next home away from home. With all modern comforts in place all you have to do is relax on your staycation or extended rental. Tastefully updated with 2 bedroom, 2 bath main house and private Casita featuring 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Beautifully furnished with a nautical theme. Everything you may need is provided, so pack lightly. If you are creative in the culinary department, you are certain to appreciate the open kitchen concept. Modern appliances and the rarity of a gas range. Wi-Fi enabled with cable televisions in the living room and all bedrooms. After a hard day of play, a glass of Merlot on the screened lanai as the sun sets is the perfect ending. The illumination of the space creates a sense of enchantment as you are lulled by the crashing waves. With a private entrance, the Casita offers a bedroom, bathroom, television, small refrigerator and microwave; this provides well for guests or adult children. The home is located on a private lane and less than a half mile walk or bike ride to the pristine waters of Englewood Beach. Directly across from the Beach you will find unique dining and entertainment options. Bring the boat, private docking on Lemon Bay. Ideal setting in that it is private, yet close to everything. Call for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2795 N BEACH ROAD have any available units?
2795 N BEACH ROAD has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2795 N BEACH ROAD have?
Some of 2795 N BEACH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2795 N BEACH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2795 N BEACH ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2795 N BEACH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2795 N BEACH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manasota Key.
Does 2795 N BEACH ROAD offer parking?
No, 2795 N BEACH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2795 N BEACH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2795 N BEACH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2795 N BEACH ROAD have a pool?
No, 2795 N BEACH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2795 N BEACH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2795 N BEACH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2795 N BEACH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2795 N BEACH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2795 N BEACH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2795 N BEACH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
