2795 N BEACH ROAD

Less than .5 mile stroll to the warm sand and blue waters of Englewood Beach, this Manasota Key home provides the perfect backdrop for your escape to paradise. Let the healing smell of the salt air and the soothing sounds of the ocean lead you to your next home away from home. With all modern comforts in place all you have to do is relax on your staycation or extended rental. Tastefully updated with 2 bedroom, 2 bath main house and private Casita featuring 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Beautifully furnished with a nautical theme. Everything you may need is provided, so pack lightly. If you are creative in the culinary department, you are certain to appreciate the open kitchen concept. Modern appliances and the rarity of a gas range. Wi-Fi enabled with cable televisions in the living room and all bedrooms. After a hard day of play, a glass of Merlot on the screened lanai as the sun sets is the perfect ending. The illumination of the space creates a sense of enchantment as you are lulled by the crashing waves. With a private entrance, the Casita offers a bedroom, bathroom, television, small refrigerator and microwave; this provides well for guests or adult children. The home is located on a private lane and less than a half mile walk or bike ride to the pristine waters of Englewood Beach. Directly across from the Beach you will find unique dining and entertainment options. Bring the boat, private docking on Lemon Bay. Ideal setting in that it is private, yet close to everything. Call for availability.