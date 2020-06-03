All apartments in Maitland
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

Montacino

1144 Charming Street · No Longer Available
Location

1144 Charming Street, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 AVAILABLE NOW.
3 Bedroom,2.5 bath Town home with attached 2 car garage and courtyard in Gated community of Montacino in Maitland. Town home is lake facing and less than 2 minutes to get on to I-4.Very quiet and beautiful property close to everything.
Perfect for busy professional or a family. Why rent a condo when you can rent a spacious town home that is lake facing and has a gorgeous courtyard and attached 2 car garage. Downstairs is open layout with living and dining and very spacious and beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and half bath.
View of courtyard from living room.Have breakfast in dining room overlooking gorgeous lake view every morning.
Upstairs is master bedroom with attached walk in closet and bathroom with double vanity sinks and shower and a tub to soak in after a long day at work.
2 other bedrooms overlook the lake with shared bathroom and laundry center with washer and dryer in hallway.
Community is maintained excellently with pool and walking paths around lake.

This property is a long term rental only.

(RLNE4062770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montacino have any available units?
Montacino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does Montacino have?
Some of Montacino's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montacino currently offering any rent specials?
Montacino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montacino pet-friendly?
Yes, Montacino is pet friendly.
Does Montacino offer parking?
Yes, Montacino offers parking.
Does Montacino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montacino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montacino have a pool?
Yes, Montacino has a pool.
Does Montacino have accessible units?
No, Montacino does not have accessible units.
Does Montacino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montacino has units with dishwashers.
