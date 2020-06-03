Amenities

Available 06/01/19 AVAILABLE NOW.

3 Bedroom,2.5 bath Town home with attached 2 car garage and courtyard in Gated community of Montacino in Maitland. Town home is lake facing and less than 2 minutes to get on to I-4.Very quiet and beautiful property close to everything.

Perfect for busy professional or a family. Why rent a condo when you can rent a spacious town home that is lake facing and has a gorgeous courtyard and attached 2 car garage. Downstairs is open layout with living and dining and very spacious and beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and half bath.

View of courtyard from living room.Have breakfast in dining room overlooking gorgeous lake view every morning.

Upstairs is master bedroom with attached walk in closet and bathroom with double vanity sinks and shower and a tub to soak in after a long day at work.

2 other bedrooms overlook the lake with shared bathroom and laundry center with washer and dryer in hallway.

Community is maintained excellently with pool and walking paths around lake.



This property is a long term rental only.



