Bainbridge Lake Shadow

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage yoga accessible elevator business center car charging fire pit key fob access online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home. A location that's only five minutes from Interstate 4 and Maitland Boulevard makes for an effortless commute. Your favorite shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation destinations are also quickly within reach- giving you more time to enjoy the many spoils of home.