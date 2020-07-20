873 Brightwater Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

4/3 Estate Pool Home In Gated Maitland Club - This is a lovely estate home in the desirable gated Maitland Club community, off of Wymore Road, just north of Maitland Avenue. It has just undergone an extensive renovation and update, including new wood plank tile flooring throughout all main living areas, new kitchen cabinets, including 42 upper cabinets, crown molding, and new granite counter tops and tile backsplash, new hall bath vanity cabinet and granite counter tops, new granite counter tops in master bath, complete interior and exterior paint, and more! This home boasts vaulted ceilings, a split floor plan with a spacious master suite, a study/bedroom off foyer, formal dining and living room areas, as well as a large kitchen, family room with fireplace, and bonus room above the garage! There is a washer and dryer, but they are not warrantied. This home has a private pool with complete pool service provided. Weekly lawn and landscaping service is included as well. Dont wait on this opportunity for such a lovely home so close to Downtown Orlando! Heated sq. ft is 2,917, total is 3,878 according to public records. Call or e-mail now for more information and to set up a showing!



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Amy Spano

407-896-1200 ext 224



(RLNE5123244)