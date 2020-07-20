All apartments in Maitland
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

873 Brightwater Circle

873 Brightwater Circle · No Longer Available
Location

873 Brightwater Circle, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4/3 Estate Pool Home In Gated Maitland Club - This is a lovely estate home in the desirable gated Maitland Club community, off of Wymore Road, just north of Maitland Avenue. It has just undergone an extensive renovation and update, including new wood plank tile flooring throughout all main living areas, new kitchen cabinets, including 42 upper cabinets, crown molding, and new granite counter tops and tile backsplash, new hall bath vanity cabinet and granite counter tops, new granite counter tops in master bath, complete interior and exterior paint, and more! This home boasts vaulted ceilings, a split floor plan with a spacious master suite, a study/bedroom off foyer, formal dining and living room areas, as well as a large kitchen, family room with fireplace, and bonus room above the garage! There is a washer and dryer, but they are not warrantied. This home has a private pool with complete pool service provided. Weekly lawn and landscaping service is included as well. Dont wait on this opportunity for such a lovely home so close to Downtown Orlando! Heated sq. ft is 2,917, total is 3,878 according to public records. Call or e-mail now for more information and to set up a showing!

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Amy Spano
407-896-1200 ext 224

(RLNE5123244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 873 Brightwater Circle have any available units?
873 Brightwater Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 873 Brightwater Circle have?
Some of 873 Brightwater Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 873 Brightwater Circle currently offering any rent specials?
873 Brightwater Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 Brightwater Circle pet-friendly?
No, 873 Brightwater Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 873 Brightwater Circle offer parking?
Yes, 873 Brightwater Circle offers parking.
Does 873 Brightwater Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 873 Brightwater Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 Brightwater Circle have a pool?
Yes, 873 Brightwater Circle has a pool.
Does 873 Brightwater Circle have accessible units?
No, 873 Brightwater Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 873 Brightwater Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 873 Brightwater Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
