Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

822 TOWN CIR. UNIT 164 Available 07/06/20 Don't miss this 3/2.5 Park Lake Townhouse in Maitland! - Check out this 3BR/2.5BA end unit in the Park Lake Townhouses community of Maitland! Be greeted by the Living Room/Family room upon entering the unit. A separate dining area is just off of the kitchen with plenty of space for entertaining and everyday life. The kitchen has been completely updated. A utility closet with room for a full size washer/dryer hook up is just steps away from the 1 car garage. A half bath is on the main floor for convenience. Upstairs, you will find the Master Bedroom with a large balcony that offers a great space to relax and take in the courtyard and view of the community lake. The two secondary bedrooms share a full bath. The property also boasts a private, gated back entrance and porch. Park Lake is conveniently located to shopping and dining, and allows easy access to I-4, 434, 436, and 17-92. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this property your new home! Sorry, no pets allowed. This unit is available the first week of July 2020 and after HOA approval.



Thank you for your showing request. Please note- due to COVID-19, we are taking precautionary measures for our viewings. At this time, we encourage our fellow agents and customers to view the virtual tour online prior to viewing the home in person. In the event a particular party is interested in making application as a result of the virtual viewing, we will individually schedule an in person viewing of the home. We will require all parties to be wearing masks and gloves. We also ask that the viewing party does not touch anything within the property while being viewed. We thank you for your understanding during this difficult time and we look forward to working with you! NOTE: All appointments must be scheduled in advance.



No Pets Allowed



