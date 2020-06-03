All apartments in Maitland
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

822 TOWN CIR. UNIT 164

822 Town Circle · No Longer Available
Location

822 Town Circle, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
822 TOWN CIR. UNIT 164 Available 07/06/20 Don't miss this 3/2.5 Park Lake Townhouse in Maitland! - Check out this 3BR/2.5BA end unit in the Park Lake Townhouses community of Maitland! Be greeted by the Living Room/Family room upon entering the unit. A separate dining area is just off of the kitchen with plenty of space for entertaining and everyday life. The kitchen has been completely updated. A utility closet with room for a full size washer/dryer hook up is just steps away from the 1 car garage. A half bath is on the main floor for convenience. Upstairs, you will find the Master Bedroom with a large balcony that offers a great space to relax and take in the courtyard and view of the community lake. The two secondary bedrooms share a full bath. The property also boasts a private, gated back entrance and porch. Park Lake is conveniently located to shopping and dining, and allows easy access to I-4, 434, 436, and 17-92. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this property your new home! Sorry, no pets allowed. This unit is available the first week of July 2020 and after HOA approval.

Thank you for your showing request. Please note- due to COVID-19, we are taking precautionary measures for our viewings. At this time, we encourage our fellow agents and customers to view the virtual tour online prior to viewing the home in person. In the event a particular party is interested in making application as a result of the virtual viewing, we will individually schedule an in person viewing of the home. We will require all parties to be wearing masks and gloves. We also ask that the viewing party does not touch anything within the property while being viewed. We thank you for your understanding during this difficult time and we look forward to working with you! NOTE: All appointments must be scheduled in advance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4995652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 TOWN CIR. UNIT 164 have any available units?
822 TOWN CIR. UNIT 164 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 TOWN CIR. UNIT 164 have?
Some of 822 TOWN CIR. UNIT 164's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 TOWN CIR. UNIT 164 currently offering any rent specials?
822 TOWN CIR. UNIT 164 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 TOWN CIR. UNIT 164 pet-friendly?
No, 822 TOWN CIR. UNIT 164 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 822 TOWN CIR. UNIT 164 offer parking?
Yes, 822 TOWN CIR. UNIT 164 offers parking.
Does 822 TOWN CIR. UNIT 164 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 TOWN CIR. UNIT 164 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 TOWN CIR. UNIT 164 have a pool?
No, 822 TOWN CIR. UNIT 164 does not have a pool.
Does 822 TOWN CIR. UNIT 164 have accessible units?
No, 822 TOWN CIR. UNIT 164 does not have accessible units.
Does 822 TOWN CIR. UNIT 164 have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 TOWN CIR. UNIT 164 does not have units with dishwashers.
