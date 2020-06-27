All apartments in Maitland
Last updated February 22 2020

815 THUNDER TRAIL

815 Thunder Trail · No Longer Available
Location

815 Thunder Trail, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Maitland home located in Dommerich Hills in Dommerich Estates. As you drive up, you'll notice the mature trees, side entry garage & relaxing porch. Inside offers large Great Room with built-in shelving, plantation shutters, & view of backyard. Formal Dining room has Brick fireplace for those special evening gatherings. French doors lead to 19x11 flexible Florida room/sunroom/playroom or office. Lots of windows and full view of the backyard make this a favorite of whole house. Kitchen is light and bright with granite countertops, craftsman cabinetry, breakfast bar, room for a breakfast table, & Stainless Steel appliances. Floors are Travertine and real wood throughout. Bathrooms have been updated with granite countertops, cabinets, and fixtures. Big landscaped & fenced backyard has large paver deck for BBQ's, firepit and relaxed entertaining. Highly desirable Orange county schools, convenient location to shopping, restaurants, & major highways. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 THUNDER TRAIL have any available units?
815 THUNDER TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 THUNDER TRAIL have?
Some of 815 THUNDER TRAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 THUNDER TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
815 THUNDER TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 THUNDER TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 THUNDER TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 815 THUNDER TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 815 THUNDER TRAIL offers parking.
Does 815 THUNDER TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 THUNDER TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 THUNDER TRAIL have a pool?
No, 815 THUNDER TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 815 THUNDER TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 815 THUNDER TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 815 THUNDER TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 THUNDER TRAIL has units with dishwashers.

