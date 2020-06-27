815 THUNDER TRAIL

Amenities

Beautiful Maitland home located in Dommerich Hills in Dommerich Estates. As you drive up, you'll notice the mature trees, side entry garage & relaxing porch. Inside offers large Great Room with built-in shelving, plantation shutters, & view of backyard. Formal Dining room has Brick fireplace for those special evening gatherings. French doors lead to 19x11 flexible Florida room/sunroom/playroom or office. Lots of windows and full view of the backyard make this a favorite of whole house. Kitchen is light and bright with granite countertops, craftsman cabinetry, breakfast bar, room for a breakfast table, & Stainless Steel appliances. Floors are Travertine and real wood throughout. Bathrooms have been updated with granite countertops, cabinets, and fixtures. Big landscaped & fenced backyard has large paver deck for BBQ's, firepit and relaxed entertaining. Highly desirable Orange county schools, convenient location to shopping, restaurants, & major highways. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).