750 Robinhood Dr

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Live in the Heart of Maitland - New Kitchen, New Floors, Freshly Painted inside and out. COME SEE this 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with a two car garage and fenced yard. Just updated with a Brand New Kitchen, New Tile Flooring throughout, updated bathrooms and Fresh Paint, like new. Yard service is included Minutes away from shopping and restaurants in the highly desired area of Maitland. Enjoy the convenience of Walking to the Sun Rail. Call today for a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4401532)