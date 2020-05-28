All apartments in Maitland
Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:02 AM

631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE

631 Lake Catherine Drive · (407) 595-3272
Location

631 Lake Catherine Drive, Maitland, FL 32751

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2351 sqft

Amenities

Gorgeous home reminiscent of the Olde Florida luxury lifestyle. Enjoy beautiful sunsets on the tranquil patio overlooking Maitland's Lake Catherine. The charm continues inside this two bedroom executive home appointed with wood floors, original wood beams, architectural arches and built-in cabinets. Every area in this home feels spacious with high ceilings, and the large dining and family room feature stunning lake views. Privacy abounds in the backyard - the home is perfectly situated on a one acre homesite, a rarity in such a desirable location. Entertainment and shopping is just steps away at the new Maitland City Centre. Also close by is the Maitland Arts Center, The Village at Lake Lily Park and the Venue on the Lake. This will be a house you are proud to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE have any available units?
631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE have?
Some of 631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
