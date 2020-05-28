631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous home reminiscent of the Olde Florida luxury lifestyle. Enjoy beautiful sunsets on the tranquil patio overlooking Maitland's Lake Catherine. The charm continues inside this two bedroom executive home appointed with wood floors, original wood beams, architectural arches and built-in cabinets. Every area in this home feels spacious with high ceilings, and the large dining and family room feature stunning lake views. Privacy abounds in the backyard - the home is perfectly situated on a one acre homesite, a rarity in such a desirable location. Entertainment and shopping is just steps away at the new Maitland City Centre. Also close by is the Maitland Arts Center, The Village at Lake Lily Park and the Venue on the Lake. This will be a house you are proud to call home!