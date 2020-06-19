631 Lake Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Partial lake view single-family house for rent - Property Id: 266945



The home has 3 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 bath with approx. 1300 sq. feet of living space.



The home is updated with laminate wood floors in the living room, dining room and all bedrooms. The kitchen, foyer, hallway and bathrooms contain a light color tile.



The kitchen includes all appliances - stainless steel dishwasher and microwave, glass stove-top, in-wall oven, and "side by side" refrigerator with water/ice dispenser. There is a partial lake view from the kitchen windows.



French doors open up to a large screened-in porch with a lovely brick patio overlooking a large landscaped fenced yard with an additional 10X10 brick patio for outdoor furniture and chairs.



Updated modern light fixtures are included throughout the home.



NO PETS please.



Looking for tenants with good credit - above 700, and history of "on-time" payments. No roommates please.



If you would like more information please feel free to contact me at lakeavenue.rental@gmail.com

Text or call: (321) 209-1740

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266945

Property Id 266945



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5727523)