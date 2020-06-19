All apartments in Maitland
631 Lake Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

631 Lake Ave

631 Lake Avenue · (321) 209-1740
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

631 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL 32751

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1550 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Partial lake view single-family house for rent - Property Id: 266945

The home has 3 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 bath with approx. 1300 sq. feet of living space.

The home is updated with laminate wood floors in the living room, dining room and all bedrooms. The kitchen, foyer, hallway and bathrooms contain a light color tile.

The kitchen includes all appliances - stainless steel dishwasher and microwave, glass stove-top, in-wall oven, and "side by side" refrigerator with water/ice dispenser. There is a partial lake view from the kitchen windows.

French doors open up to a large screened-in porch with a lovely brick patio overlooking a large landscaped fenced yard with an additional 10X10 brick patio for outdoor furniture and chairs.

Updated modern light fixtures are included throughout the home.

NO PETS please.

Looking for tenants with good credit - above 700, and history of "on-time" payments. No roommates please.

If you would like more information please feel free to contact me at lakeavenue.rental@gmail.com
Text or call: (321) 209-1740
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266945
Property Id 266945

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5727523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Lake Ave have any available units?
631 Lake Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 Lake Ave have?
Some of 631 Lake Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Lake Ave currently offering any rent specials?
631 Lake Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Lake Ave pet-friendly?
No, 631 Lake Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 631 Lake Ave offer parking?
No, 631 Lake Ave does not offer parking.
Does 631 Lake Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Lake Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Lake Ave have a pool?
No, 631 Lake Ave does not have a pool.
Does 631 Lake Ave have accessible units?
No, 631 Lake Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Lake Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 Lake Ave has units with dishwashers.
