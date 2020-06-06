All apartments in Maitland
Find more places like 2515 Chanute Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
2515 Chanute Trail
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:16 AM

2515 Chanute Trail

2515 Chanute Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maitland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2515 Chanute Trail, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home located in the much sought after community of Dommerich. As a resident you can take advantage of all of the community amenities such as parks, trails, and boat ramp. The home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. There is a huge kitchen, formal dining area and family room with fireplace. The exterior features a pool, circular driveway and a 2 car garage. All of this in an A+ school zone. Don't delay! This home won't last.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Chanute Trail have any available units?
2515 Chanute Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 Chanute Trail have?
Some of 2515 Chanute Trail's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Chanute Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Chanute Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Chanute Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 Chanute Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2515 Chanute Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2515 Chanute Trail offers parking.
Does 2515 Chanute Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 Chanute Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Chanute Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2515 Chanute Trail has a pool.
Does 2515 Chanute Trail have accessible units?
No, 2515 Chanute Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Chanute Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 Chanute Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way
Maitland, FL 32751
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way
Maitland, FL 32751
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt
Maitland, FL 32810
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane
Maitland, FL 32751
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way
Maitland, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Maitland 1 BedroomsMaitland 2 Bedrooms
Maitland Apartments with BalconyMaitland Apartments with Pool
Maitland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology