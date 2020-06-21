Amenities

2441 Legacy Lake Drive Available 07/10/20 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Move-In Ready Townhome for Rent! VISCONTI EAST CONDOMINIUMS! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



**Available for showings starting June 8th, 2020. Available for Move in July 11th, 2020.**



Unbeatable location within the Maitland office Park district

Easy access to major roadways

Short drive to RDV sportsplex - Altamonte Mall & Winter Park



2 car garage

Resort style pool and amenities

Gated Community

Washer & Dryer



12 Month Minimum Lease



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.

We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.



