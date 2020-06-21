All apartments in Maitland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2441 Legacy Lake Drive

2441 Legacy Club Drive · (321) 316-6819
Location

2441 Legacy Club Drive, Maitland, FL 32751

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2441 Legacy Lake Drive · Avail. Jul 10

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1583 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2441 Legacy Lake Drive Available 07/10/20 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Move-In Ready Townhome for Rent! VISCONTI EAST CONDOMINIUMS! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

**Available for showings starting June 8th, 2020. Available for Move in July 11th, 2020.**

Unbeatable location within the Maitland office Park district
Easy access to major roadways
Short drive to RDV sportsplex - Altamonte Mall & Winter Park

2 car garage
Resort style pool and amenities
Gated Community
Washer & Dryer

12 Month Minimum Lease

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.
We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.

Visit our website for more information related to this and other units in our portfolio
www.BelmontManagemenGroup.com
@BelmontMgtGroup - Twitter
@BelmontManagementGroup - Instagram

(RLNE2543032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

