All apartments in Maitland
Find more places like 2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:50 PM

2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE

2012 Legacy Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maitland
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

2012 Legacy Club Drive, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in the gated Visconti East Community overlooking a beautiful fountain, this well cared for home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached 2 car garage on first level. Living areas are located on second and third levels. Main living rooms and wet areas have tile flooring with carpeting in bedrooms. Walk-in Closets in every bedroom with 2 walk-ins in the Master alone. 2nd bedroom also has it's own full bath.The kitchen opens out to a large family room with a breakfast bar and includes a butlers pantry nook for a desk or additional storage. Kitchen features include a Stainless steel appliances and a built in wine rack. Home includes inside laundry area with washer/dryer present (washer and dryer will not be warrantied by the homeowner and are present only for tenant's convenience). Garage includes additional storage cabinets and counters and finished floors. Other upgraded features throughout include knockdown ceilings- even in the garage, Crown molding throughout, designer cabinet hardware, Updated ceiling fans and fixtures. Visconti East includes resort style pools, tennis court, car wash station, Clubhouse, and fully fenced perimeter with gated entry. Tenants will need apply and be approved by the Condo association following homeowner approval. This is one to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE have any available units?
2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE have?
Some of 2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way
Maitland, FL 32751
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way
Maitland, FL 32751
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt
Maitland, FL 32810
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane
Maitland, FL 32751
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way
Maitland, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Maitland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMaitland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Maitland Apartments with BalconiesMaitland Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Maitland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Rockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology