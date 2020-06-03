2012 LEGACY PALMS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Located in the gated Visconti East Community overlooking a beautiful fountain, this well cared for home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached 2 car garage on first level. Living areas are located on second and third levels. Main living rooms and wet areas have tile flooring with carpeting in bedrooms. Walk-in Closets in every bedroom with 2 walk-ins in the Master alone. 2nd bedroom also has it's own full bath.The kitchen opens out to a large family room with a breakfast bar and includes a butlers pantry nook for a desk or additional storage. Kitchen features include a Stainless steel appliances and a built in wine rack. Home includes inside laundry area with washer/dryer present (washer and dryer will not be warrantied by the homeowner and are present only for tenant's convenience). Garage includes additional storage cabinets and counters and finished floors. Other upgraded features throughout include knockdown ceilings- even in the garage, Crown molding throughout, designer cabinet hardware, Updated ceiling fans and fixtures. Visconti East includes resort style pools, tennis court, car wash station, Clubhouse, and fully fenced perimeter with gated entry. Tenants will need apply and be approved by the Condo association following homeowner approval. This is one to see!