Maitland, FL
175 Gem Lake Drive
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

175 Gem Lake Drive

175 Gem Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

175 Gem Lake Drive, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4/3 Lakefront Maitland Home With Inlaw Suite Or Home Office - This Maitland Lakefront home has been completely remodeled on the inside. The main living area has 4-bedrooms and 3-baths. Home has custom wood and tile floors throughout. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Dock on the lake, fenced-in backyard and two-car garage. The additional bedroom and bath has a dedicated exterior entrance but you can access the main house through the garage. Close to Lee Road and 17-92 and easy access to Winter Park Village. Lots of restaurants and shopping in the area. Please contact me to set up a time to view the property.

Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Paul Lower
407-896-1200 ext 236
paullower@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE4829231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

