175 Gem Lake Drive

4/3 Lakefront Maitland Home With Inlaw Suite Or Home Office - This Maitland Lakefront home has been completely remodeled on the inside. The main living area has 4-bedrooms and 3-baths. Home has custom wood and tile floors throughout. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Dock on the lake, fenced-in backyard and two-car garage. The additional bedroom and bath has a dedicated exterior entrance but you can access the main house through the garage. Close to Lee Road and 17-92 and easy access to Winter Park Village. Lots of restaurants and shopping in the area. Please contact me to set up a time to view the property.



Animals by Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Paul Lower

407-896-1200 ext 236

paullower@wmgi.net



View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com



