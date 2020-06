Amenities

Short stroll to downtown WP and WP Village. Lovely maintained home with large kitchen equipped with retro wood cabinets, built in storage and wonderful counter space. Crown molding in LR, plaster walls, cedar line closet in master. Home has wonderful natural light - Windows have been replaced. Large Sun room overlooking lovely fenced backyard with gazebo and carport. Pets are not allowed per homeowner.