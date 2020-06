1363 BENEVOLENT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

LUXURY EXECUTIVE TOWNHOME LOCATED IN MAITLAND- A WATERFRONT GATED COMMUNITY WITH LARGE COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL. TOWNHOME FEATURES (3) BEDROOMS, (2) FULL BATHS AND (1) HALF BATH.ALL BEDROOMS ARE LOCATED UPSTAIRS. LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH UPGRADED FINISHES INCUDING WIDE PLANK WOOD FLOORING ON FIRST FLOOR, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, OVERSIZED ESPRESSO CABINETRY, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, MASTER BATH FEATURES LARGE WALK IN CLOSET, DOUBLE VANITY WITH LOTS OF COUNTERTOP AND STORAGE SPACE AND FRENCH DOORS TO BALCONY. INDOOR WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. ATTACHED (1) CAR GARAGE. EASY ACCESS TO MAITLND CENER, RDV SPORTSPLEX, DOWNTOWN ORLANDO & WINTER PARK. VEHICLE RESTRICTIONS-NO COMMERCIAL VEHICLES. PET RESTRICTIONS. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN MARCH 1, 2020. CALL TO VIEW TODAY!