Maitland, FL
1200 Willa Vista Trl
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:27 PM

1200 Willa Vista Trl

1200 Willa Vista Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Willa Vista Trail, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This spacious 4/2 home has a pool and a 2 car garage! The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Lots of living space at just under 2000 sq. ft. Enjoy the hot summer days in the private swimming pool located in the back yard. The home also has a large screened in porch and a fenced in back yard. Great location in an A++ school district within walking distance to the local elementary school. Close to 414, I4, local shopping, and dining. To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

* Lawncare Included in rent.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Willa Vista Trl have any available units?
1200 Willa Vista Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Willa Vista Trl have?
Some of 1200 Willa Vista Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Willa Vista Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Willa Vista Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Willa Vista Trl pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Willa Vista Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 1200 Willa Vista Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Willa Vista Trl offers parking.
Does 1200 Willa Vista Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Willa Vista Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Willa Vista Trl have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Willa Vista Trl has a pool.
Does 1200 Willa Vista Trl have accessible units?
No, 1200 Willa Vista Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Willa Vista Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Willa Vista Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
