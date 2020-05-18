1200 Willa Vista Trl

Amenities

This spacious 4/2 home has a pool and a 2 car garage! The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Lots of living space at just under 2000 sq. ft. Enjoy the hot summer days in the private swimming pool located in the back yard. The home also has a large screened in porch and a fenced in back yard. Great location in an A++ school district within walking distance to the local elementary school. Close to 414, I4, local shopping, and dining. To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



* Lawncare Included in rent.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.