Maitland, FL
1150 Lake Shadow Cir #3-202
1150 Lake Shadow Cir #3-202

1150 Lake Shadow Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1150 Lake Shadow Circle, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
valet service
Upscale Living in Maitland, Spacious 2/2 Condo Available Today at Visconti! - Visconti is situated in the heart of Maitland Center, one of Orlando's premier office markets with over 8 million square feet of office space.

This modern style 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo have 1,048 sq. ft. of living space featuring:

-Valet Garbage service
-Water Included
-Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathroom areas.
-Full size washer and dryer.
-Screened in patio.

This prestige community offers:

-Two resort style swimming pools and spa.
-State of the art fitness center open 24hrs for your convenience.
-Basket ball, tennis, and sand volley ball courts.
-Car wash center.

Visconti is only 15 minutes from downtown and only 2 miles from I-4, but once you pass through Visconti's gates, you will feel right at home.

This property is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.

$50 application fee per adult. Additional one time$100 Application fee required by HOA. Minimum of 600 and Higher Credit Score Required.

For more information please contact Lee at (407)-921-0308.

(RLNE4651196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

