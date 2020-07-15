Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

1100 Lake Shadow Circle - 2-107 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Resort Style at the Visconti Maitland - Large 2/2 first floor condo in beautiful gated resort style community. convenient to I-4, Maitland Center Office Park, the RDV Sportsplex, downtown Orlando and Winter Park. The community features include a clubhouse , 24hr. fitness center, resort style pool, playground, tennis court and basketball court.



Unit has beautiful black granite kitchen and bathroom counter tops, washer dryer and is located just a few steps to the pool and fitness center.



NO PETS ALLOWED (No exceptions)



Do not call, please email one of or staff at angel@andersonmgllc.com or kendal@andersonmgllc.com.



Or feel free to text at: (321) 219-9125



(RLNE2339562)