1073 Hamlet Drive

Amenities
Updated Home Now Available For Rent - Now Accepting Applications for this quaint and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath
Nice sized living room with a breakfast bar with Open Layout
Spacious master suite, dual sinks updated counter tops
Good sized living areas with newly installed carpeting.
1-car garage offers laundry hook-up.
Property is Located in Eatonville area and boarders Maitland and Winter Park. Blocks away from Orlando Avenue and Lee Road.
Text 305-951-4494 for showing times and availability.
No Dangerous Dog Breeds will be accepted, non-refundable pet deposit required.
Standard Application Process Applies:
No Evictions / No Criminal Background / Good Credit
Income requirements: 3x the rent
Rental History
One Month Security Deposit, One month rent to move in (Based on credit and background check)
