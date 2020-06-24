All apartments in Maitland
Find more places like 1073 Hamlet Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
1073 Hamlet Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

1073 Hamlet Drive

1073 Hamlet Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maitland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1073 Hamlet Drive, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated Home Now Available For Rent - Now Accepting Applications for this quaint and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath

Nice sized living room with a breakfast bar with Open Layout

Spacious master suite, dual sinks updated counter tops

Good sized living areas with newly installed carpeting.

1-car garage offers laundry hook-up.

Property is Located in Eatonville area and boarders Maitland and Winter Park. Blocks away from Orlando Avenue and Lee Road.

Text 305-951-4494 for showing times and availability.

No Dangerous Dog Breeds will be accepted, non-refundable pet deposit required.

Standard Application Process Applies:

No Evictions / No Criminal Background / Good Credit
Income requirements: 3x the rent
Rental History
One Month Security Deposit, One month rent to move in (Based on credit and background check)
No Dangerous Dog Breeds

www.PrimePropertyManagementLLC.com

(RLNE4806720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1073 Hamlet Drive have any available units?
1073 Hamlet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1073 Hamlet Drive have?
Some of 1073 Hamlet Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1073 Hamlet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1073 Hamlet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1073 Hamlet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1073 Hamlet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1073 Hamlet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1073 Hamlet Drive offers parking.
Does 1073 Hamlet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1073 Hamlet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1073 Hamlet Drive have a pool?
No, 1073 Hamlet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1073 Hamlet Drive have accessible units?
No, 1073 Hamlet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1073 Hamlet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1073 Hamlet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way
Maitland, FL 32751
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt
Maitland, FL 32810
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane
Maitland, FL 32751
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way
Maitland, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Maitland 1 BedroomsMaitland 2 Bedrooms
Maitland Apartments with BalconyMaitland Apartments with Pool
Maitland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology