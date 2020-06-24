1073 Hamlet Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Updated Home Now Available For Rent - Now Accepting Applications for this quaint and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath



Nice sized living room with a breakfast bar with Open Layout



Spacious master suite, dual sinks updated counter tops



Good sized living areas with newly installed carpeting.



1-car garage offers laundry hook-up.



Property is Located in Eatonville area and boarders Maitland and Winter Park. Blocks away from Orlando Avenue and Lee Road.



Text 305-951-4494 for showing times and availability.



No Dangerous Dog Breeds will be accepted, non-refundable pet deposit required.



Standard Application Process Applies:



No Evictions / No Criminal Background / Good Credit

Income requirements: 3x the rent

Rental History

One Month Security Deposit, One month rent to move in (Based on credit and background check)

No Dangerous Dog Breeds



www.PrimePropertyManagementLLC.com



(RLNE4806720)