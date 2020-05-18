1010 Winderley Place #145

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Loft Townhouse for Rent in Maitland, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Loft Townhouse for Rent in Maitland, FL! Welcome home to the Villas of Lake Destiny! SPACIOUS tiled living area leads out the beautiful open private deck. CHARMING kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar and dining nook. Second floor showcases an open LOFT with GORGEOUS floors and natural lighting! MUST SEE!!! Great sized bedrooms and bathrooms! Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Lake Sybelia Elementary School, Lockhart Middle School, and Edgewater High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE APRIL!!!



(RLNE3186621)