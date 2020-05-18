All apartments in Maitland
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:20 PM

1010 Winderley Place #145

1010 Winderley Place · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Winderley Place, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Loft Townhouse for Rent in Maitland, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Loft Townhouse for Rent in Maitland, FL! Welcome home to the Villas of Lake Destiny! SPACIOUS tiled living area leads out the beautiful open private deck. CHARMING kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar and dining nook. Second floor showcases an open LOFT with GORGEOUS floors and natural lighting! MUST SEE!!! Great sized bedrooms and bathrooms! Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Lake Sybelia Elementary School, Lockhart Middle School, and Edgewater High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE APRIL!!!

(RLNE3186621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Winderley Place #145 have any available units?
1010 Winderley Place #145 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Winderley Place #145 have?
Some of 1010 Winderley Place #145's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Winderley Place #145 currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Winderley Place #145 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Winderley Place #145 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Winderley Place #145 is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Winderley Place #145 offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Winderley Place #145 offers parking.
Does 1010 Winderley Place #145 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Winderley Place #145 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Winderley Place #145 have a pool?
Yes, 1010 Winderley Place #145 has a pool.
Does 1010 Winderley Place #145 have accessible units?
No, 1010 Winderley Place #145 does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Winderley Place #145 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Winderley Place #145 does not have units with dishwashers.
