Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:48 PM

1000 WINDERLEY PLACE

1000 Winderley Place · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Winderley Place, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Hidden gem in Maitland Office Center. Small, gated lakefront community less than 8 miles to downtown Orlando. This 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit has had extensive renovations, all new interior paint and includes stainless steel appliances plus washer and dryer. The open floor plan has lots of natural light with 4 sets of sliding glass doors that lead to 2 screened patios and 1 open patio to enjoy the natural beauty. The kitchen features granite countertops, island and lots of cabinets. The new flooring includes tile in the living areas and baths and wood laminate in the bedrooms. Both bathrooms have tile countertops and beautiful bowl sinks with new fixtures. The unique circular shower in the master bath has a glass ceiling with views of the majestic oaks. Rent includes basic cable, internet, trash, building insurance, grounds maintenance and more. Come view this one before it's gone. (Note: Some photos were taken prior to new paint and flooring. All rooms are now a light gray.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 WINDERLEY PLACE have any available units?
1000 WINDERLEY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 WINDERLEY PLACE have?
Some of 1000 WINDERLEY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 WINDERLEY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1000 WINDERLEY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 WINDERLEY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1000 WINDERLEY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 1000 WINDERLEY PLACE offer parking?
No, 1000 WINDERLEY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1000 WINDERLEY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 WINDERLEY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 WINDERLEY PLACE have a pool?
No, 1000 WINDERLEY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1000 WINDERLEY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1000 WINDERLEY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 WINDERLEY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 WINDERLEY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
