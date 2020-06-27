1000 WINDERLEY PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Hidden gem in Maitland Office Center. Small, gated lakefront community less than 8 miles to downtown Orlando. This 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit has had extensive renovations, all new interior paint and includes stainless steel appliances plus washer and dryer. The open floor plan has lots of natural light with 4 sets of sliding glass doors that lead to 2 screened patios and 1 open patio to enjoy the natural beauty. The kitchen features granite countertops, island and lots of cabinets. The new flooring includes tile in the living areas and baths and wood laminate in the bedrooms. Both bathrooms have tile countertops and beautiful bowl sinks with new fixtures. The unique circular shower in the master bath has a glass ceiling with views of the majestic oaks. Rent includes basic cable, internet, trash, building insurance, grounds maintenance and more. Come view this one before it's gone. (Note: Some photos were taken prior to new paint and flooring. All rooms are now a light gray.)