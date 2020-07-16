Apartment List
/
FL
/
madeira beach
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM

73 Apartments for rent in Madeira Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Madeira Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13288 4TH STREET E
13288 4th Street East, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE APARTMENT LOCATED IN GORGEOUS Madeira Beach. FEATURES NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, WHEN YOU EXIT FRONT ENTRANCE YOU HAVE A BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEW. TILE, CARPET AND WOOD FLOORING.
Results within 1 mile of Madeira Beach

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4775 COVE CIRCLE
4775 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow!!! Available July 1 , 2020 to Nov 31, 2020. This Modern 9th floor FURNISHED Condo has Stunning Views of Boca Ciega Bay & the Intracoastal Waterway & Madeira Beach with Sunsets from your Living room, Florida room & Master bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Madeira Beach
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
10 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
4 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:38 AM
2 Units Available
Gull Harbor Apartments
17105 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,407
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gull Harbor Apartments is located in beautiful North Redington Beach, just minutes from St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Treasure Island. Directly across from the sandy beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and steps from local dining and shopping.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414
19111 Vista Bay Drive, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1345 sqft
Call Cherie Kelly, at 727-451-7780. Vista Bay Condo-Indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Redington Shores
17920 Gulf Blvd
17920 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1100 sqft
Beautiful condo on the gulf of mexico !! Amazing views from spacious balcony that overlooks the beach and boca ciega bay. Bamboo flooring recently installed in this unit. Fully furnished and ready for your 3 month stay or longer.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7150 SUNSET WAY
7150 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1160 sqft
BEACH SIDE ON THE GULF OF MEXICO***AWESOME*** WATER & CITY VIEWS FROM THIS 6TH FLOOR REMODELED ENVOY POINT CONDOMINIUM HOME IN ST. PETE BEACH.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
9562 85th Street
9562 85th Street, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1104 sqft
- (RLNE2122502)

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102
10160 Sailwinds Boulevard South, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
901 sqft
Ground Floor 2 bed / 2 bath condo in Gated Community in Largo - This gorgeous all age, pet friendly community condo is a 2/2 with maple kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel and black appliances, washer and dryer included but must

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10764 70TH AVENUE
10764 70th Avenue North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
985 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2021 FURNISHED FULLY EQUIPPED---MINUTES TO THE BEACHES and much less than the Beach prices! Cable-Internet-Water-Electric.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayou Club
8301 Bardmoor Blvd 109
8301 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
883 sqft
Country club living - Property Id: 318196 Come see what country club living is all about. This cozy, beautiful and quiet neighborhood is like a dream. It is a fully renovated, flawless two bedroom one bath condo.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5780 61ST STREET N
5780 61st Street North, West Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
For rent fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in ST PETERSBURG . This home features ceramic and wood flooring throughout, kitchen with breakfast bar & stainless appliances, large master with ensuite bath.
Results within 10 miles of Madeira Beach
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
8 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,047
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
26 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,487
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,843
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1193 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
19 Units Available
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
950 sqft
Blocks from Riviera Bay and fifteen minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Harlow at Gateway offers residents the opportunity to choose their own adventure.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,295
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
20 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,856
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
14 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1230 sqft
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
287 Units Available
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1172 sqft
Alta Gateway
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
46 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
Greater Pinellas Point
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$830
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
34 Units Available
Downtown St. Petersburg
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,859
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1318 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Madeira Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Madeira Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Madeira Beach 1 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMadeira Beach 3 BedroomsMadeira Beach Apartments with Balconies
Madeira Beach Apartments with GaragesMadeira Beach Apartments with GymsMadeira Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMadeira Beach Apartments with ParkingMadeira Beach Apartments with Pools
Madeira Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersMadeira Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsMadeira Beach Furnished ApartmentsMadeira Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee