509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Stay warm in this short term rental beach house on Madeira Beach. This tropical waterfront home is fully furnished, just bring your clothes and toothbrush. Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 king bed, 2 single beds, and 1 bathroom with double sinks and a walk in shower. Inside laundry closet. Bonus outdoor shower too! Enclosed Florida room attached, open the windows and relax and enjoy the sea breeze. Sunbathe on the large open patio in the back, or try to catch dinner off of the 60’ concrete seawall. Two parking spaces, 1 carport and 1 driveway space, tandem. New 45’ boat dock, inquire for availability. Garage, garage apartment are landlord private use. Electricity and water NOT included. Walk or bike ride to watch the sunset at Madiera Beach. Just down the road from John's Pass and many restaurants and shopping centers. Available on OCTOBER 1, 2020, for 6 month minimum rental. Showings by appointment only. Call today to schedule your showing appointment!