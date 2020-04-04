All apartments in Madeira Beach
Madeira Beach, FL
509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE
509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE

509 Bayshore Drive South · (727) 504-9490
Madeira Beach
Location

509 Bayshore Drive South, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Stay warm in this short term rental beach house on Madeira Beach. This tropical waterfront home is fully furnished, just bring your clothes and toothbrush. Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 king bed, 2 single beds, and 1 bathroom with double sinks and a walk in shower. Inside laundry closet. Bonus outdoor shower too! Enclosed Florida room attached, open the windows and relax and enjoy the sea breeze. Sunbathe on the large open patio in the back, or try to catch dinner off of the 60’ concrete seawall. Two parking spaces, 1 carport and 1 driveway space, tandem. New 45’ boat dock, inquire for availability. Garage, garage apartment are landlord private use. Electricity and water NOT included. Walk or bike ride to watch the sunset at Madiera Beach. Just down the road from John's Pass and many restaurants and shopping centers. Available on OCTOBER 1, 2020, for 6 month minimum rental. Showings by appointment only. Call today to schedule your showing appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE have any available units?
509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
