Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pool microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Spacious, fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condominium with views of the Intracoastal Waterway over pool and boat slips. The large kitchen has granite countertops, a desk and a laundry area with washer and dryer. There are also views of the Gulf from the walkway in front of the unit. Towels and linens included. Minimum rental 6 months.