Madeira Beach, FL
333 E MADEIRA AVENUE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:27 AM

333 E MADEIRA AVENUE

333 Madeira Avenue East · (727) 423-7377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 Madeira Avenue East, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1438 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
The pictures actually underestimate this totally updated waterfront home’s versatility and attractiveness. Located on a canal just one house away from the Intracoastal Waterway and within walking distance of the pristine sands of the Madeira Beach Municipal Park, this is the Florida lifestyle you have been looking for. Totally updated, this 2 bedroom home has two full baths and a bonus room with a separate entry which can be used as you wish for a den, office or additional sleeping area. It is located at the end of the street on a quiet cul-de-sac. The kitchen has brand new wooden cabinets with granite counter tops and plenty of room for barstools. The great room and dining area have sliding glass doors and remote controlled window treatments which overlook the brick paved backyard, dock and water. Ceramic tile flooring throughout reflects the sandy beaches. The master bedroom includes an updated shower and vanity with granite counters. The bonus room includes an indoor laundry closet with storage cabinets. An outdoor shed provides additional storage. You will also enjoy the tankless water heater, the closet organizers, the newer air conditioner, roof and windows.
This home is made for outdoor living. The beautiful landscaped brick paved backyard allows you to lounge and enjoy the view or you can sun on the large dock area. There is a 10,000 lb. boat lift attached to the dock which has power and water. This location is ideal for water activities including boating, kayaking, paddle boarding or spending a day relaxing at the beach. In addition to the beach, restaurants and shopping are nearby.
Room sizes are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 E MADEIRA AVENUE have any available units?
333 E MADEIRA AVENUE has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 333 E MADEIRA AVENUE have?
Some of 333 E MADEIRA AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 E MADEIRA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
333 E MADEIRA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 E MADEIRA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 333 E MADEIRA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 333 E MADEIRA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 333 E MADEIRA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 333 E MADEIRA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 E MADEIRA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 E MADEIRA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 333 E MADEIRA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 333 E MADEIRA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 333 E MADEIRA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 333 E MADEIRA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 E MADEIRA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 E MADEIRA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 333 E MADEIRA AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
