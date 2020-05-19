333 E MADEIRA AVENUE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning clubhouse extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

The pictures actually underestimate this totally updated waterfront home’s versatility and attractiveness. Located on a canal just one house away from the Intracoastal Waterway and within walking distance of the pristine sands of the Madeira Beach Municipal Park, this is the Florida lifestyle you have been looking for. Totally updated, this 2 bedroom home has two full baths and a bonus room with a separate entry which can be used as you wish for a den, office or additional sleeping area. It is located at the end of the street on a quiet cul-de-sac. The kitchen has brand new wooden cabinets with granite counter tops and plenty of room for barstools. The great room and dining area have sliding glass doors and remote controlled window treatments which overlook the brick paved backyard, dock and water. Ceramic tile flooring throughout reflects the sandy beaches. The master bedroom includes an updated shower and vanity with granite counters. The bonus room includes an indoor laundry closet with storage cabinets. An outdoor shed provides additional storage. You will also enjoy the tankless water heater, the closet organizers, the newer air conditioner, roof and windows.

This home is made for outdoor living. The beautiful landscaped brick paved backyard allows you to lounge and enjoy the view or you can sun on the large dock area. There is a 10,000 lb. boat lift attached to the dock which has power and water. This location is ideal for water activities including boating, kayaking, paddle boarding or spending a day relaxing at the beach. In addition to the beach, restaurants and shopping are nearby.

Room sizes are approximate.