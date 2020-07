Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool pool table

Easy access to beach approximately 200 yards to lovely Madeira beach. The waterfront common area here includes 4 fishing piers, table and chairs and. Complex features also include 2 heated pools, Clubhouse with Jacuzzi, billiard and weight rooms. Condo features inside laundry, newer tile flooring. Well cared for condo and it shows. Short walk to grocery and drug stores, specialty shops and several restaurants. Interior pictures coming soon.