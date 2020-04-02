14225 Palm St Apt 2

Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 about this one bed one bath updated condo. No carpet all tile. Smaller complex. Close to everything. Assigned parking. Sorry no pets or smoking. Rates do vary for length of stay.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
