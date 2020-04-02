All apartments in Madeira Beach
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:01 PM

14225 Palm St Apt 2

14225 Palm Street · No Longer Available
Location

14225 Palm Street, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
carpet
Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 about this one bed one bath updated condo. No carpet all tile. Smaller complex. Close to everything. Assigned parking. Sorry no pets or smoking. Rates do vary for length of stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14225 Palm St Apt 2 have any available units?
14225 Palm St Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 14225 Palm St Apt 2 have?
Some of 14225 Palm St Apt 2's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14225 Palm St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
14225 Palm St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14225 Palm St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 14225 Palm St Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 14225 Palm St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 14225 Palm St Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 14225 Palm St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14225 Palm St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14225 Palm St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 14225 Palm St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 14225 Palm St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 14225 Palm St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 14225 Palm St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14225 Palm St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14225 Palm St Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14225 Palm St Apt 2 has units with air conditioning.
