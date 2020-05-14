Rent Calculator
13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:48 PM
13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE
13201 Boca Ciega Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
13201 Boca Ciega Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL 33708
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
dog park
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
Live on the water. Walk to the beach or John's Pass. Next to dog park. Master bedroom suite is the only thing upstairs. Bonus room is a wall of windows to watch the dolphins swim by.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE have any available units?
13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Madeira Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE have?
Some of 13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
