13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE
13201 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE

13201 Boca Ciega Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13201 Boca Ciega Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
dog park
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
Live on the water. Walk to the beach or John's Pass. Next to dog park. Master bedroom suite is the only thing upstairs. Bonus room is a wall of windows to watch the dolphins swim by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

