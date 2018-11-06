All apartments in Lutz
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:27 PM

921 Hillside Drive

Location

921 Hillside Drive, Lutz, FL 33549

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off.
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Hillside Drive have any available units?
921 Hillside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
Is 921 Hillside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
921 Hillside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Hillside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Hillside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 921 Hillside Drive offer parking?
No, 921 Hillside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 921 Hillside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Hillside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Hillside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 921 Hillside Drive has a pool.
Does 921 Hillside Drive have accessible units?
No, 921 Hillside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Hillside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Hillside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Hillside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Hillside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

