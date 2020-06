Amenities

Ask me about 1 Month Free Rent Special! This two-story open floor plan is perfect for the family of any size. Conveniently located 25 miles to Tampa International Airport. This new construction home features high ceilings and an abundance of natural lighting. Ceramic Tile throughout main room. Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious loft on the second floor keeps the family connected, while a single bedroom on the first floor is perfect for extended family or overnight guests.