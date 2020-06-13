Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:00 AM

167 Apartments for rent in Loxahatchee Groves, FL with balcony

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
15060 25th Place N
15060 25th Place North, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom fully furnished guest house for off season rental. 1000 sqft under a/c. Living room, dining area, den, oversized gourmet kitchen with granite and S/S appliances, laundry room amd much more. Up to a 6 month is acceptable.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
1059 E Road
1059 E Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
4830 sqft
TURNKEY TRAINING FACILITY! STUNNING NEWER 2012 UPGRADED POOL HOME 4/3.5 ON 5 ACRES. 12 STALL CENTER AISLE BARN (BUILT 2012) ARENA DIMENSIONS ARE 230' x 90' , EASILY ACCOMMODATING A REGULATION DRESSAGE ARENA OR A HUNTER JUMPER ARENA. FIVE PADDOCKS.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
979 D Road
979 D Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
1747 sqft
Nice quiet farm. Remodeled 4 bed 2 bath with pool. Chef kitchen , nice patio area. Very large GGT irrigated arena .10 stall barn {tent roof but stalls are hard sided].

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
12964 North Road
12964 North Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
827 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath cottage with a screened in back patio. PROPERTY SITS NEXT TO THE MAIN HOUSE The property has a gated entry thru the gate. MAIN HOUSE is OWNER OCCUPIED. Property is Quiet and peaceful.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
2141 B Road
2141 B Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1236 sqft
This 2 bedroom / 1 bath cottage is available for annual lease starting on April 1, 2020. It is also available for short term leases of 2 or 3 months at 2,800 per month.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
3056 B Road
3056 B Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$600
9033 sqft
Up to 22 dry stalls available for $600/stall/month for the Winter season months or at a lower rate for year round.

1 of 22

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
3546 161st Terrace N
3546 161st Ter N, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,000
200 sqft
Available seasonally or annually This equestrian training facility consists of 13 stalls in the main barn with tack, feed and bath rooms and office. 5 usable, cleared acres. The riding arena is oversized.
Results within 1 mile of Loxahatchee Groves
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
16 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
114 Chestnut Circle
114 Chestnut Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1991 sqft
ONLY 1 NEIGHBOR! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath with full size den home has green area front and back! Huge private lot with front, rear and side yards! Located in quietest area of Crestwood but close to southern or okeechobee blvd's! Owner pays landscaping

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
16030 E Derby Drive
16030 Derby Drive East, The Acreage, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1698 sqft
Spacious 3 b/r home with open floor plan / Great room - on nearly 2 acre lot - huge yard, private pool, pets okay, as is a 2 year lease - You can cozy around the real wood burning fireplace on those cold Loxahatchee nights.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
1400 Crestwood Court S
1400 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1459 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1400 Crestwood Court S in Royal Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
330 Crestwood Circle
330 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1285 sqft
Great 3 rd floor condo with a garage! It is close to shopping, hospitals, Washer and Dryer in unit , Balcony. Community pool, playground...Gated ! Very well maintained !

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Paddock Park of Wellington
1 Unit Available
14912 Horseshoe Trace
14912 Horseshoe Trace, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2677 sqft
Fully furnished, turnkey annual rental in a great location in Wellington's A-rated school district. Close to equestrian venues, shopping and dining, with easy access to commuter routes.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
1 Unit Available
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1469 sqft
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
220 Crestwood Circle
220 Crestwood Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1560 sqft
Crestwood Circle Apt #106, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
71 Conaskonk Circle
71 Conaskonk Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Come see this fully furnished, cozy, charming villa! Decorated with a modern European flair, it's the perfect place to retreat after a long day at work. The location is perfect in Royal Palm Beach, close to parks, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village Walk
1 Unit Available
72 East Ct
72 East Court, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Bright and airy two bedroom two bathroom villa located in the quiet Greenway Village community. This updated property features a bonus sun room and a patio for outdoor entertaining.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
722 Lake Wellington Drive
722 Lake Wellington Drive, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2402 sqft
Beautiful 2 story pool home, freshly painted with upgrades throughout with private access to Lake Wellington, rated A1 school,s located in a close proximity to Wellington equestrian venues.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
131 Black Olive
131 Black Olive Crescent, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2075 sqft
Just minutes from everything. Equestrian showgrounds and competition, parks, Wellington Green Mall, upscale restaurants, golf and much more.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Paddock Park of Wellington
1 Unit Available
14748 Horseshoe Trace
14748 Horseshoe Trace, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
5035 sqft
TurnKey 5/5.1 Seasonal Rental, custom built Estate in the heart of Wellington's Paddock Park 1, this prime corner 1.19 acres lot offers charming grace within a large fenced back yard.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
900 Cosmos Court
900 Cosmos Court, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2174 sqft
Oasis in the heart of Equestrian country. Turn key fully furnished single family home with a private pool, screened patio, fire pit in a beautiful quiet community.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
1700 Crestwood Court
1700 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful furnished 2/2 unit tile throughout ready to move in. Pets allowed with a $300 pet deposit fee, small balcony. This community offers gated entry, tennis, basketball, swimming pool, gym and walking paths with waterways throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
828 Silverbell Lane
828 Silverbell Lane, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1000 sqft
beautiful one bedroom furnished apartment with private decka must see!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
12794 Spinnaker Lane
12794 Spinnaker Lane, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1344 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and furnished Wellington Townhouse. Great location. # Bedroom 2 1/2 bath. 2 Car Garage. Private courtyard and very large sunroom. 2 decks upstairs off the bedrooms. Home is on a waterway leading to Lake Wellington.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Loxahatchee Groves, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Loxahatchee Groves renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

