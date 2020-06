Amenities

Nice quiet farm. Remodeled 4 bed 2 bath with pool. Chef kitchen , nice patio area. Very large GGT irrigated arena .10 stall barn {tent roof but stalls are hard sided].Utilities to be paid out of security deposit, however manure removal to be paid by Tenant. Stalls are $750 per stall per month. Home is $6000. per month.