1059 E Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

TURNKEY TRAINING FACILITY! STUNNING NEWER 2012 UPGRADED POOL HOME 4/3.5 ON 5 ACRES. 12 STALL CENTER AISLE BARN (BUILT 2012) ARENA DIMENSIONS ARE 230' x 90' , EASILY ACCOMMODATING A REGULATION DRESSAGE ARENA OR A HUNTER JUMPER ARENA. FIVE PADDOCKS. 2 BR GROOM'S APARTMENT.BARN IS UPGRADED, 12' X 14' STALLS WITH STATE OF THE ART FIRE SPRINKER SYSTEM, INDOOR & OUTDOOR WASH RACKS, PEST CONTROL SYSTEM,SIX STALLS HAVE RUN IN PADDOCKS. CONCRETE AND GATED MANURE BIN. ARENA IS LIGHTED AND IRRIGATED WITH COVERED SPECTATOR VIEWING AREA. ARENA DIMENSIONS ARE 230' x 90' , EASILY ACCOMMODATING A REGULATION DRESSAGE ARENA OR A HUNTER JUMPER RING. BUILT IN 60' ROUND PEN AND 6 PADDOCKS.