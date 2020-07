Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool trash valet clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym game room pool internet access trash valet

Check out this clean and spacious three-bedroom/two-bathroom condo located in the gated community, Terrace Ridge at Town Center. This is a first-floor unit that backs up the community swimming pool and clubhouse with fitness center and game room. Come enjoy the resort lifestyle! Rent includes water, sewer, trash valet, internet and basic cable. This unit does not accept pets.