416 Village Place

Gorgeous contemporary first floor condo. Fully renovated. Plank flooring. patio overlooks conservation pond. All new kitchen cabinets, bathroom cabinets, etc. Washer/Dryer in condo off kitchen. Includes all utilities. In a gated community. Tennis court, basketball court, bbq station beside gorgeous swimming pool, carport/car wash, recreation center, hi-fitness gym, etc. everything at your fingertips. 8 miles from Disney. We are located at Exit 58 off I-4. Plenty of golf courses for the avid golfer. A should see. Your ultimate Home Away From Home.