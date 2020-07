Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

3 Bed 2.5 Bath Express Townhome with garage, view of the pond, open floor plan, tile throughout the first floor, bedrooms on the second floor, all brand new appliances, resort style community pool with covered seating cabanas, lawn maintenance provided by the association. A 5-minute drive to I-4, near the Publix grocery store, restaurants, and a fitness center.