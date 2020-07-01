All apartments in Longwood
300 BALOGH PLACE

300 Balogh Place · No Longer Available
Location

300 Balogh Place, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and a charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a privacy fence, and a screened-in patio area. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.
Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 BALOGH PLACE have any available units?
300 BALOGH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 300 BALOGH PLACE have?
Some of 300 BALOGH PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 BALOGH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
300 BALOGH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 BALOGH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 300 BALOGH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longwood.
Does 300 BALOGH PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 300 BALOGH PLACE offers parking.
Does 300 BALOGH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 BALOGH PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 BALOGH PLACE have a pool?
No, 300 BALOGH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 300 BALOGH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 300 BALOGH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 300 BALOGH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 BALOGH PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 BALOGH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 BALOGH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

