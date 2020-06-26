134 Glendale Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

UPDATED 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Pool in Longwood! Pool Maintenance Included! - Come see this recently UPDATED 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with 2-car Garage and a Pool in Longwood! Pool Maintenance Included! The home features a covered entry, Formal Living Room, Family Room with Fireplace, Dining Room and Kitchen with Breakfast area. There is a screened back porch that leads out to the swimming pool. Located just minutes away from Rock Lake and just a drive away from Altamonte Mall, Cranes Roost Park, Wekiva Island and access to I-4.



CALL TODAY 407-901-1200 to schedule your viewing and apply!!



*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.



**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



(RLNE5522353)