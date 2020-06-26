All apartments in Longwood
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

134 Glendale Dr.

134 Glendale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

134 Glendale Drive, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
UPDATED 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Pool in Longwood! Pool Maintenance Included! - Come see this recently UPDATED 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with 2-car Garage and a Pool in Longwood! Pool Maintenance Included! The home features a covered entry, Formal Living Room, Family Room with Fireplace, Dining Room and Kitchen with Breakfast area. There is a screened back porch that leads out to the swimming pool. Located just minutes away from Rock Lake and just a drive away from Altamonte Mall, Cranes Roost Park, Wekiva Island and access to I-4.

CALL TODAY 407-901-1200 to schedule your viewing and apply!!

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.

**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE5522353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Glendale Dr. have any available units?
134 Glendale Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 134 Glendale Dr. have?
Some of 134 Glendale Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Glendale Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
134 Glendale Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Glendale Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 134 Glendale Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longwood.
Does 134 Glendale Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 134 Glendale Dr. offers parking.
Does 134 Glendale Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Glendale Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Glendale Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 134 Glendale Dr. has a pool.
Does 134 Glendale Dr. have accessible units?
No, 134 Glendale Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Glendale Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Glendale Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Glendale Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 134 Glendale Dr. has units with air conditioning.

