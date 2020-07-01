All apartments in Longwood
Last updated April 22 2020

118 Ruby Red Ln

118 Ruby Red Lane · No Longer Available
Location

118 Ruby Red Lane, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3/2 LONGWOOD GROVES HOME-ALL NEW FLOORING/PAINT-INCLUDES LAWN CARE - Come home to this beautiful 3/2 home on a cul de sac in the Longwood Groves community. This home features brand new plank flooring throughout with new paint, stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, newly remodeled bathrooms and a large fenced yard for relaxing and playing. Close to A schools, restaurants, bike trails, the Sunrail, and I4.

Call 407-901-1200 to view and apply!!

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.

**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE5599084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Ruby Red Ln have any available units?
118 Ruby Red Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
Is 118 Ruby Red Ln currently offering any rent specials?
118 Ruby Red Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Ruby Red Ln pet-friendly?
No, 118 Ruby Red Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longwood.
Does 118 Ruby Red Ln offer parking?
Yes, 118 Ruby Red Ln offers parking.
Does 118 Ruby Red Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Ruby Red Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Ruby Red Ln have a pool?
No, 118 Ruby Red Ln does not have a pool.
Does 118 Ruby Red Ln have accessible units?
No, 118 Ruby Red Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Ruby Red Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Ruby Red Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Ruby Red Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Ruby Red Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

