1082 Trowbridge Court

Three bedroom, 2 bath in Longwood - Come take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 1 car garage in Longwood. The home is priced to move quickly.



There is a $55 application fee.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income of three times monthly rent or more

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 580 are subject to a higher deposit

Credit under 500 will be declined



You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



Equal Housing Opportunity



