1082 Trowbridge Court

Location

1082 Trowbridge Court, Longwood, FL 32750

Three bedroom, 2 bath in Longwood - Come take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 1 car garage in Longwood. The home is priced to move quickly.

There is a $55 application fee.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 580 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 500 will be declined

You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE2407151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1082 Trowbridge Court have any available units?
1082 Trowbridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
Is 1082 Trowbridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
1082 Trowbridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1082 Trowbridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 1082 Trowbridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longwood.
Does 1082 Trowbridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 1082 Trowbridge Court offers parking.
Does 1082 Trowbridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1082 Trowbridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1082 Trowbridge Court have a pool?
No, 1082 Trowbridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 1082 Trowbridge Court have accessible units?
No, 1082 Trowbridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1082 Trowbridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1082 Trowbridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1082 Trowbridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1082 Trowbridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
