1082 Trowbridge Court

Amenities
Three bedroom, 2 bath in Longwood - Come take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 1 car garage in Longwood. The home is priced to move quickly.
There is a $55 application fee.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 580 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 500 will be declined
You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.
Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.
Equal Housing Opportunity
(RLNE2407151)