Home
/
Longwood, FL
/
1050 Sonoma Court
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1050 Sonoma Court

1050 Sonoma Court · No Longer Available
Location

1050 Sonoma Court, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Longwood house is calling you home and you'll love it. Corner lot with large private backyard compliments the space you have. Patio on one side and porch on the other. The house has been upgraded throughout starting with the kitchen with large cabinets and granite counter tops which overlooks the dining room. Laminate flooring throughout, carpeting in the bedrooms only. All bedrooms are upstairs including the master. Downstairs offers one large room which can be dining and living areas. The large office/den/bonus room is perfect to close the French doors and escape into a good movie or book with everybody together, room also has a separate entrance to the backyard. This is a great house and cute as a button.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Sonoma Court have any available units?
1050 Sonoma Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 1050 Sonoma Court have?
Some of 1050 Sonoma Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Sonoma Court currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Sonoma Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Sonoma Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 Sonoma Court is pet friendly.
Does 1050 Sonoma Court offer parking?
No, 1050 Sonoma Court does not offer parking.
Does 1050 Sonoma Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 Sonoma Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Sonoma Court have a pool?
No, 1050 Sonoma Court does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Sonoma Court have accessible units?
No, 1050 Sonoma Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Sonoma Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 Sonoma Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 Sonoma Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1050 Sonoma Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

