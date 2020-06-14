Apartment List
/
FL
/
longboat key
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:38 PM

70 Apartments for rent in Longboat Key, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Longboat Key renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4380 EXETER DRIVE
4380 Exeter Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1168 sqft
HARBOURSIDE ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE - CLOSE TO POOL AND BEACH. Enjoy your morning coffee while overlooking the beauty of Longboat Harbour from the spacious and comfortable enclosed lanai.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,800
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT GULF OF MEXICO VIEWS is what you see from this one bedroom/one bath condo on LONGBOAT KEY, directly on the beach. Turnkey furnished unit that has been updated and beautifully appointed. All new laminate wood flooring and tile throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4400 EXETER DRIVE
4400 Exeter Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS HARBOUR VIEWS from this spacious and updated 2nd floor 1-bed/1-bath turnkey furnished condo. King bed in master with walk-in closet, separate vanity and tub/shower. Living room sofa is a sleeper.
Results within 1 mile of Longboat Key

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Saint Armands
1 Unit Available
236 N WASHINGTON DRIVE
236 North Washington Drive, Sarasota, FL
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
5250 sqft
Relaxing getaway, This St. Armands, bayfront estate home with spectacular panoramic views of the bay and city lights.
Results within 5 miles of Longboat Key
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
27 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$951
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,086
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
West Bradenton
10 Units Available
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1000 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Bradenton
9 Units Available
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
6905 Arbor Oaks Ct
6905 Arbor Oaks Court, Bradenton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,885
3055 sqft
Impressive Two-STORY 4 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath West Bradenton Home! This home is ready for you! - Spacious cul-de-sac home located in the community of Arbor Oaks west Bradenton! The location places you only 5 miles to Robinson Preserve and 7.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3717 Rilma Ave
3717 Rilma Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1242 sqft
This historic, unfurnished Florida cottage home is a must see! Charming architectural details combined with chic design elements make this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home truly special! Light and bright open living and dining area with hardwood flooring and

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Main Street Merchants
1 Unit Available
1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD
1771 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1689 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SARASOTA DOWNTOWN LIVING at it's Best. Furnished -TWO BEDROOMS and a DEN at THE RIVO AT RINGLING Condominiums in the heart of the downtown. Truly a great location to be a walker. This is a Perfect Seasonal Getaway.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE
1800 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1980 sqft
LUXURY LIVING...at the beautiful L'ELEGANCE on LIDO BEACH. This updated condo has 2 bedrooms + a den, 3 full baths. Beautiful wood flooring in the living-dining area and continues into the den and kitchen with breakfast area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE
800 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,450
900 sqft
Beautiful beach condo located on Lido Key at the Lido Ambassador. This turnkey furnished condo has one bedroom and one and a half bathrooms. Wood floors and tile throughout. The kitchen has stainless appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Golden Gate Point
1 Unit Available
565 GOLDEN GATE POINT
565 Golden Gate Point, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Turnkey furnished condo located in the highly sought after Golden Gate Pointe neighborhood. Many upgrades including wood floors, granite, new appliances, tile back splash in kitchen and bathroom, just to name a few.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Laurel Park
1 Unit Available
1922 Oak Street
1922 Oak Street, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2158 sqft
Rent to Own your next Home! Stop throwing your money away on Rent and Own a Highly sought after Laurel Park neighborhood in Downtown Sarasota's National Historic District.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hudson Bayou
1 Unit Available
1620 ALTA VISTA STREET
1620 Alta Vista Street, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1396 sqft
This charming historic 1920's bungalow is conveniently located west of Trail! The home offers 2-3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a Florida room that could be additional living space for an office or exercise room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
850 S TAMIAMI TRAIL
850 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1102 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse located in Central Park 2 is close to downtown and the Bayfront. Main floor features open floor plan with wood flooring and lanai overlooking pond. A half bath and the laundry are on the main floor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Gillespie Park
1 Unit Available
403 N OSPREY AVENUE
403 North Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1173 sqft
CHARMING DOWNTOWN COTTAGE ** STEPS TO GILLESPIE PARK ** TURNKEY FURNISHED ** UTILITIES INCLUDED ** This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath is perfect for the smaller family or professional looking for a lifestyle of convenience and excitement.

1 of 75

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Saint Armands
1 Unit Available
322 JACKSON DRIVE
322 Jackson Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1604 sqft
Lido Retreat The perfect 2 bedroom, 2 bath Modern bungalow-style residence epitomizes what a tropical sanctuary should be. Grand open spaces with glass double doors and large windows allow views of the tropical landscape surrounding the home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Longboat Key, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Longboat Key renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Longboat Key 1 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongboat Key 3 BedroomsLongboat Key Apartments with Balcony
Longboat Key Apartments with GarageLongboat Key Apartments with GymLongboat Key Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLongboat Key Apartments with ParkingLongboat Key Apartments with Pool
Longboat Key Apartments with Washer-DryerLongboat Key Dog Friendly ApartmentsLongboat Key Furnished ApartmentsLongboat Key Luxury PlacesLongboat Key Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL
Greenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa