109 Apartments for rent in Longboat Key, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Longboat Key renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

1 Unit Available
4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102
4330 Falmouth Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1072 sqft
SEASONAL****Waterfront Condo on Longboat Key! - Coastal chic is the theme in this totally renovated, from floor to ceiling, two bedroom, two bathroom waterfront condo in gated Longboat Harbour.

1 Unit Available
4340 Falmouth Drive Unit 302
4340 Falmouth Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1010 sqft
SEASONAL /SHORT TERM - LONGBOAT KEY - Looking for a beach condo? This 2/2 has deeded beach access just across the street and a view of the gulf from your lanai! Amenities include 4 heated pools, fitness, tennis, billiards/cards, bbq area,

1 Unit Available
4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,800
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT GULF OF MEXICO VIEWS is what you see from this one bedroom/one bath condo on LONGBOAT KEY, directly on the beach. Turnkey furnished unit that has been updated and beautifully appointed. All new laminate wood flooring and tile throughout.

1 Unit Available
3804 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
3804 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1133 sqft
BEACH-SIDE CONDO RENTAL. Stunning beach views from this sunny and bright 2nd floor condo only steps to the beach! 2-bedroom, 2-bath turnkey furnished unit with lovely Gulf views from kitchen, dining room, living room and master bedroom.

1 Unit Available
1935 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1935 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1492 sqft
SEAPLACE on LONGBOAT KEY Enjoy the wonderful Gulf of Mexico water views from this THREE BEDROOM Corner Unit- Available for an ANNUAL Lease Furnished. Ready for Occupancy July 2020. South LBK Seaplace community has so much to enjoy.

1 Unit Available
1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1925 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2698 sqft
LONGBOAT KEY'S SEAPLACE Enjoy the tropical sea breezes and the Water Views from this custom designed THREE BEDROOM spacious corner unit. Beautiful wrap around Lanai terraces with panoramic scenery of the GULF OF MEXICO.

1 Unit Available
3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
3806 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1031 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom beach side condo is the perfect place to call home! Situated just a few miles away from St.

1 Unit Available
561 Tarawitt Drive
561 Tarawitt Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1800 sqft
Bring your boat to this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home that sits on a canal to the intercoastal. The boatlift handles 10,000 lbs and there is also a separate dock and plenty of seawall on this double lot home for other water toys as well.

1 Unit Available
5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5260 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1453 sqft
BANYAN BAY CLUB - - A BEACH TO BAY COMMUNITY. Welcome to Paradise! at the Banyan Bay Club. This condominium complex is conveniently located mid-island offering the best BEACH and BAY access.

1 Unit Available
745 BAYPORT WAY
745 Bayport Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1456 sqft
GORGEOUS SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! Bayport Beach & Tennis Club is an amenity-rich community at sea's edge and is situated in the middle of Longboat Key. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully FURNISHED rental is tastefully and brilliantly decorated.

1 Unit Available
750 BAYPORT WAY
750 Bayport Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1370 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SHORT TERM RENTAL!!! Bayport Beach and Tennis Club is an amenity-rich community at sea's edge and is situated in the middle of Longboat Key.

1 Unit Available
741 BAYPORT WAY
741 Bayport Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1260 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS INSIDE! Bayport Beach & Tennis Club is an amenity-rich community at sea's edge and is situated in the middle of Longboat Key. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully FURNISHED rental is tastefully and brilliantly decorated.

1 Unit Available
4400 EXETER DRIVE
4400 Exeter Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS HARBOUR VIEWS from this spacious and updated 2nd floor 1-bed/1-bath turnkey furnished condo. King bed in master with walk-in closet, separate vanity and tub/shower. Living room sofa is a sleeper.

1 Unit Available
4440 EXETER DRIVE
4440 Exeter Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1152 sqft
LONGBOAT HARBOUR - BAYSIDE MONTHLY SEASONAL VACATION RENTAL ON LONGBOAT KEY. Gorgeous canal views of Sarasota Bay from this 3rd floor, 2-bed/2-bath Turn-key furnished condo.

1 Unit Available
4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4900 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1312 sqft
BAYSIDE SEASONAL RENTAL WITH FULL BAY VIEW - - Full Bay views of Sarasota Bay from every room in this preferred "Building B" location at Windward Bay, a 25-acre bayside community on beautiful Longboat Key.

1 Unit Available
4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4500 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1312 sqft
EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF SARASOTA BAY from this spacious bay front 1,300 s.f., 2-bedroom, 2-bath 3rd floor condo. Dolphin, manatee and osprey sightings provide year-round enjoyment.

1 Unit Available
1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE
1930 Harbourside Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1442 sqft
BAYSIDE UPDATED CONDO WITH GORGEOUS BAY VIEWS. Turnkey furnished 3-bed 2-bath condo with beautiful views of Sarasota Bay.

1 Unit Available
804 EVERGREEN WAY
804 Evergreen Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
WEEKLY LUXURY VACATION RENTAL in the popular bayside Cedars East Tennis Resort close to pool and beach; $800/week or $3,000/month plus tax and fees. Spacious turnkey furnished updated townhouse with partial views of Sarasota Bay.

1 Unit Available
738 BAYPORT WAY
738 Bayport Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1456 sqft
BAYPORT BEACH AND TENNIS CLUB - VACATION RENTAL. Enjoy the best of Longboat Key in this spacious and bright Bayside turnkey-furnished villa.

Longboat Key Club
1 Unit Available
535 SANCTUARY DRIVE
535 Sanctuary Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,200
2580 sqft
SPEND YOUR VACATION IN PARADISE. 1st floor walk out residence that feels like a beach house located on the island of Longboat Key. Private gated access to the pools/Jacuzzi and beach.

Longboat Key Club
1 Unit Available
1050 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD
1050 Longboat Club Road, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1350 sqft
ARE YOU READY TO ESCAPE THE COLD WINTERS? AVAILABLE JANUARY 15TH THROUGH JUNE 15,2021 $5500 A MONTH PLUS 12% TAX X IF LESS THEN 6 MONTHS RENTAL. 3 MONTH MINIMUM.

1 Unit Available
839 BAYPORT WAY
839 Bayport Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1601 sqft
PRIVATE GULF TO BAY COMPLEX! Bayport Beach and Tennis Club was designed by one of the founders of the Sarasota School of Architecture, Tim Seibert, and is known as the hidden gem of Longboat Key.

1 Unit Available
1975 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1975 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1068 sqft
Vacation Rental: Seaplace, a gulf-side community on south Longboat Key. This stunning turnkey furnished 2 bed, 2 bath 4th floor unit (elevator provided) provides everything you need to enjoy a beach vacation.

Longboat Key Club
1 Unit Available
455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD
455 Longboat Club Road, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2780 sqft
Vacation in Paradise! Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 baths, luxury split floor plan condo on LONGBOAT KEY. Behind the gates of LBK CLUB, known for its privacy and yet close to St.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Longboat Key, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Longboat Key renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

