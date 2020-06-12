/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
143 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Longboat Key, FL
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
541 Putting Green Lane
541 Putting Green Lane, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,100
2741 sqft
541 Putting Green Lane Available 07/05/20 SEASONAL-Luxury 3 bedroom, 2 bath, canal front, pool home south Longboat Key - This beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is in Country Club Shores, at the southern end of the barrier island,
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5581 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
THE WICKER INN BEACH RESORT - A WEEKLY BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL ON LONGBOAT KEY. Charming Beachside Resort, Private Pool. Stunning Beach.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1935 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1935 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1492 sqft
SEAPLACE on LONGBOAT KEY Enjoy the wonderful Gulf of Mexico water views from this THREE BEDROOM Corner Unit- Available for an ANNUAL Lease Furnished. Ready for Occupancy July 2020. South LBK Seaplace community has so much to enjoy.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1925 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2698 sqft
LONGBOAT KEY'S SEAPLACE Enjoy the tropical sea breezes and the Water Views from this custom designed THREE BEDROOM spacious corner unit. Beautiful wrap around Lanai terraces with panoramic scenery of the GULF OF MEXICO.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5220 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1145 sqft
GORGEOUS VIEWS OF SARASOTA BAY CLOSE TO THE BEACH from this spacious tropical Bayside residence of only 8 units. Enjoy island living at its best in this updated 3-bedroom, 2-bath condo.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3160 BAYOU SOUND
3160 Bayou Sound, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2593 sqft
SARASOTA LONGBOAT KEY WATERFRONT HOME @ BAY ISLES. This stunning home is located behind the gate of Bay Isles on the Bayou Sound. The spacious screened lanai is great for entertaining and relaxing.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5260 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1453 sqft
BANYAN BAY CLUB - - A BEACH TO BAY COMMUNITY. Welcome to Paradise! at the Banyan Bay Club. This condominium complex is conveniently located mid-island offering the best BEACH and BAY access.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6020 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1716 sqft
BAYSIDE WATERFRONT HOME WITH DOCK AND CLOSE TO BEACH. Three-bedroom / 2-bath home is situated on about a half of acre of lush waterfront property dirertly overlooking Sarasota Bay. Very private and ideal location and boater’s dream.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6037 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1440 sqft
BEACH HOUSE HIDEAWAY WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL with old Florida charm nestled among million dollar homes and private beach access. Lovingly updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom elevated single family home.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE
1930 Harbourside Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1442 sqft
BAYSIDE UPDATED CONDO WITH GORGEOUS BAY VIEWS. Turnkey furnished 3-bed 2-bath condo with beautiful views of Sarasota Bay.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
589 BAYVIEW DRIVE
589 Bayview Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1664 sqft
POOL HOME ON CANAL WITH POOL AND BOAT DOCK CLOSE TO BEACH This three bedroom plus two bath home is located on a deep water canal and ready for you to enjoy your choice of water activities.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
601 RUSSELL STREET
601 Russell Street, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1050 sqft
VILLAGE VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH. The perfect beach house getaway in the historic village of Longbeach, this 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom elevated home has a huge front porch for enjoying tropical breezes.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
572 SCHOONER LANE
572 Schooner Lane, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
3221 sqft
Welcome to Bliss and Luxury in Longboat Key! No matter your needs, this exquisitely fully furnished 3BR/3BA with a Den private home will fit them.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Longboat Key Club
1 Unit Available
535 SANCTUARY DRIVE
535 Sanctuary Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,200
2580 sqft
SPEND YOUR VACATION IN PARADISE. 1st floor walk out residence that feels like a beach house located on the island of Longboat Key. Private gated access to the pools/Jacuzzi and beach.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Longboat Key Club
1 Unit Available
455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD
455 Longboat Club Road, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2780 sqft
Vacation in Paradise! Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 baths, luxury split floor plan condo on LONGBOAT KEY. Behind the gates of LBK CLUB, known for its privacy and yet close to St.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE
2115 Harbourside Dr, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1906 sqft
BAY ISLES UPDATED SEASONAL (2-month term) VILLA RENTAL WITH LOVELY GOLF COURSE VIEWS. Enjoy elevated views that span the harbourside greens from the comfort of this 3BD/2BA villa residence positioned behind the private gates of Bay Isles.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
3950 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,900
2828 sqft
LUXURY ITALIAN VILLA DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM THE BEACH. WEEKLY / MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL. Gorgeous Sunset views and warm tropical sunshine from this lovely Italian estate.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE
6917 Bayside Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1724 sqft
SPECTACULAR SUNRISE VIEWS! "CAPE COD" COTTAGE MONTHLY "PET FRIENDLY" RENTAL AVAILABLE IN THE HISTORIC VILLAGE OF LONGBOAT KEY.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1055 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1819 sqft
Upscale renovation from the studs in, enjoy unobstructed direct gulf views from this turnkey furnished 3 bed/2 bath beauty.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1241 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2650 sqft
The Water Club on Longboat Key is one of the best buildings in this location. This condo is available for a three month minimum stay.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY
687 Jungle Queen Way, Longboat Key, FL
Relax in tranquility and style in this fabulous and contemporary architect-designed canal home on Longboat Key.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1906 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE
1906 Harbourside Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2097 sqft
End unit beautifully turnkey furnished townhouse in Fairway Bay of Longboat Key. All new decorating in this light and spacious unit that has a view of the canal. Lots of windows and two stories with skylights giving the unit loads of light.
Results within 1 mile of Longboat Key
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Tidy island Bvd
37 Tidy Island Boulevard, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2718 sqft
37 Tidy island Bvd Available 07/01/20 Living in Paradise on Tidy Island - Welcome to the unspoiled paradise of Tidy island facing Sarasota Bay and Anna Maria island! Tidy island features 240 acres of preserve, bird sanctuary and wildlife.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Saint Armands
1 Unit Available
236 N BLVD OF PRESIDENTS
236 Boulevard of the Presidents, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1900 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent this spacious gem! The exterior is gated, and secured throughout for complete privacy as you enjoy paradise. Just steps from the lovely St. Armand's Circle as well as area beaches.
Similar Pages
Longboat Key 1 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongboat Key 3 BedroomsLongboat Key Apartments with Balcony
Longboat Key Apartments with GarageLongboat Key Apartments with GymLongboat Key Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLongboat Key Apartments with ParkingLongboat Key Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL