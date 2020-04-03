All apartments in Longboat Key
839 BAYPORT WAY
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

839 BAYPORT WAY

839 Bayport Way · (941) 809-5044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

839 Bayport Way, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 839 · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1601 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
PRIVATE GULF TO BAY COMPLEX! Bayport Beach and Tennis Club was designed by one of the founders of the Sarasota School of Architecture, Tim Seibert, and is known as the hidden gem of Longboat Key. Centrally located on 27 lushly landscaped, tropical acres, stretching from the Gulf to the Bay. Amenities include a clubhouse with an active social calendar, nature trails, a Jr. Olympic heated pool, 4 immaculate Har-Tru tennis courts, a fitness center, beautiful views from the dock/fishing pier, kayak storage and 1,200 feet of pristine beach all which provides a true island resort lifestyle. TOTALLY UPDATED 2019 AND EVERYTHING IS NEW INCLUDING THE FURNISHINGS. This highly desirable larger 2-bedroom 2 bath split floor plan has an abundance of closet space and storage, is open and spacious with tranquil views that invite relaxation and comfort. Bayport is meticulously maintained year-round with on-site management, and a full-time maintenance and landscaping staff making it a nature lover's paradise. The central location allows for a short scenic drive to Anna Maria or St. Armands both abundant with fine dining and shopping. Groceries and pharmacy even closer. Just over the beautiful Ringling Bridge is the heart of Sarasota surrounded by art, culture, yacht clubs and much more. Enjoy the brand-new Bayfront Park within a stroll's distance. This hidden gem is wonderful for all. ALL SEASONAL RENTS FOR ENTIRE TERM OF LEASE ARE DUE IN FULL UPON APPROVAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 BAYPORT WAY have any available units?
839 BAYPORT WAY has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 839 BAYPORT WAY have?
Some of 839 BAYPORT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 BAYPORT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
839 BAYPORT WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 BAYPORT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 839 BAYPORT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 839 BAYPORT WAY offer parking?
No, 839 BAYPORT WAY does not offer parking.
Does 839 BAYPORT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 839 BAYPORT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 BAYPORT WAY have a pool?
Yes, 839 BAYPORT WAY has a pool.
Does 839 BAYPORT WAY have accessible units?
No, 839 BAYPORT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 839 BAYPORT WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 839 BAYPORT WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 839 BAYPORT WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 839 BAYPORT WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
