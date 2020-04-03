839 BAYPORT WAY

Amenities

PRIVATE GULF TO BAY COMPLEX! Bayport Beach and Tennis Club was designed by one of the founders of the Sarasota School of Architecture, Tim Seibert, and is known as the hidden gem of Longboat Key. Centrally located on 27 lushly landscaped, tropical acres, stretching from the Gulf to the Bay. Amenities include a clubhouse with an active social calendar, nature trails, a Jr. Olympic heated pool, 4 immaculate Har-Tru tennis courts, a fitness center, beautiful views from the dock/fishing pier, kayak storage and 1,200 feet of pristine beach all which provides a true island resort lifestyle. TOTALLY UPDATED 2019 AND EVERYTHING IS NEW INCLUDING THE FURNISHINGS. This highly desirable larger 2-bedroom 2 bath split floor plan has an abundance of closet space and storage, is open and spacious with tranquil views that invite relaxation and comfort. Bayport is meticulously maintained year-round with on-site management, and a full-time maintenance and landscaping staff making it a nature lover's paradise. The central location allows for a short scenic drive to Anna Maria or St. Armands both abundant with fine dining and shopping. Groceries and pharmacy even closer. Just over the beautiful Ringling Bridge is the heart of Sarasota surrounded by art, culture, yacht clubs and much more. Enjoy the brand-new Bayfront Park within a stroll's distance. This hidden gem is wonderful for all. ALL SEASONAL RENTS FOR ENTIRE TERM OF LEASE ARE DUE IN FULL UPON APPROVAL.